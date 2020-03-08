Kano state Government has started screening at Government House as part of measures to prevent the spread of the dreaded Corona Virus.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the commencement of the screening exercise, the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said that Kano Government House is one of such places that the exercise is currently going on to ensure that visitors especially the VIPs are screened as ways of checking the spread of Corona virus in the State.

Kanostate Logo

Gawuna noted that the exercise is part of strategic measures put in place by the Federal and State Government in detecting people with the virus.

“By taking these measures at the Government House, we will make sure that all those who think they are the VIP’s are screened.

Government House being a public place dealing with different categories of people whoever has to come must be screened and that is why you see me being screened,” he added.

READ ALSO: NANTA to host special AGM in Kano

Gawuna maintained that the corona virus did not emenate in Nigeria but from other foreign countries, stressing that the people that have access to this country are the so-called VIPs who normally come for officials reasons.

According to him, “so if it is the case of specifications, VIPs are the ones to be first screened. These are the best reasons that the Government of Kano State deems it fit to make sure that the screening is conducted and will be extended to other strategic places too.”

On other measures taken by the State to control the prevalence of the COVID-19, Gawuna explained that the State has already reinforced its rapid response teams everywhere and is embarking on people sensitization programmes.