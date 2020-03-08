Bayelsa State Government has deployed health workers across the eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state for coronavirus surveillance, especially in Brass.

According to Dr Yerinbuluemi Stowe, Director of Public Health, in the state Ministry of Health, the health workers were giving various training on how to check and prevent outbreak of the deadly disease.

He added that the government had also inaugurated a-19-man committee saddled with the responsibility of coordinating all response activities on the virus.

“Membership of the committee includes port authorities in Brass Island and Age Seaport in Ekeremor LGA, where international travellers can enter the state.

”We have created an isolation centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, which has been approved by the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC).

”We have already created a rapid response team for an emergency at both local governments and state levels. We urge everyone in the state to be calm and avoid spreading fake news about the virus,” Stowe said.

Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), an affiliate of Italian energy firm Eni, operates an oil export terminal in Brass with Italian expatriates frequently visiting the area.