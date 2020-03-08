Anambra State Government has ended the 2020 Tax awareness Week which started on the 2nd of March, 2020 to 7th of March, 2020.

The exercise was done with the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AiRS) in partnership with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

The essence of the Tax Week was to sensitise more people as possible on tax matters, and the need to pay tax as at when due.

During the Tax Awareness Week, AiRS staff painted Anambra State yellow beginning with Statewide Roadshows and Media sensitisation both in Radio and TV. They also painted the media yellow.

On the 3rd of March, 2020, the indefatigable Chairman and Chief Executive of the AiRS, Dr. David Nzekwu, the representative of FIRS, Mr. Ikpo Okereke and the President of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Dame Gladys Simplice, were guests at ABS TV to participate in an audience participatory programme, “Good Morning Anambra”.

The team, at the end of the television programme, paid a courtesy visit to the Managing Director and CEO of ABS, Nze Uche Nworah.

On leaving the office of the Managing Director of ABS, Dame Simplice and team from CITN and FIRS moved straight to Revenue House in Awka to pay a courtesy visit to Dr. Nzekwu, the Chairman/Chief Executive of AiRS.

From Revenue House, the team moved to Bon Hotel, Awka for a Breakfast meeting with staff of AiRS, CITN, FIRS and members of the Executive Council and House of Assembly members.

As these programmes were on, other staff of AiRS were in the local government areas of Anambra State participating in Town Hall meeting that held simultaneously in various LGAs.

The agenda of the Town Hall meetings was to sensitize Ndi Anambra on issues such as PAYE, WHT, ANSSID, Stamp duties, etc.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Dr. Nzekwu went on air at Odenigbo Radio 99.1FM programme, ‘Mee Ka Odi Mma,’ an audience participatory programme, to further sensitise the citizens and clarify their concerns on tax payment.

On leaving Odenigbo Radio Station, the Chairman went straight to Sharon House, Onitsha to witness the inauguration of the Onitsha District Society by the President of CITN, a programme that was the main reason that brought her to Anambra State.

At the end of the inauguration and installation of the first Chairman of Onitsha District Society, the AiRS Chairman took the CITN President and team to pay a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Sir) Willie Obiano.

The next day, March 5, 2020, the Town Hall Meeting entered the third day with the meeting going that held simultaneously at Awka South Council Secretariat for residents of Awka North and South. Njikoka Council Secretariat was the venue for residents from Dunukofia and Njikoka LGAs.

On Friday, while the Town Hall meeting held at Tourist Garden Hotel, Aguleri for residents of Anambra East, West and Ayamelum LGAs, and the AiRS Chairman was at ABSTV/Radio programmes “Good Morning Anambra’ and ‘Nzuko Anambra’ to continue sensitisation of Ndi Anambra on Tax Matters.

On Saturday, March 7, 2020, the Anambra 2020 Tax Awareness Week came to an end with another radio audience participatory programme, ‘Citizens Forum,” at Radio Sapientia 99.3FM, Onitsha by Dr. Nzekwu.

Commenting on the programme, Nzekwu said: “I believe we explored every avenue available to ensure that the general public are sensitised.

The next step on the part of the eligible taxpayers is to endeavour to file their tax returns on or before March 31, 2020 to avoid penalty. The Law stipulates this with a fine of N50, 000 for defaulters.”