Former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha has finally spoken after the Supreme Court review of its nullifying his election as the governor of the state.





It would recalled that Ihedioha had approached the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice, Justice Tanko Muhammad to review the judgement delivered against him and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but the Supreme Court declined his request to restore him as the governor of the state.

The apex court, in a decision by a seven-man panel of justices led by Justice Muhammad, reinstated the judgement it gave on January 14, which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the validly elected governor of Imo state.

However, in a statement made released on Sunday, Ihedioha noted that it is disheartening that the desire of Imo people to introduce good governance into the state has been halted.





He stated that the outcome of the Supreme Court review was certainly not the outcome he, his supporters and people of the state wanted or worked so hard for.

“While it is disheartening to note that your desire to introduce good governance has been halted, at least for now, it is also gratifying that our modest efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“I therefore, feel a sense of pride and gratitude for the wonderful energy and commitment that we deployed together to secure the mandate that has now been brazenly stolen from us,” Ihedioha said.

The former governor thanked Imo citizens for their uncommon support, solidarity and collective outrage, asserting that “never have a people been so united and committed to a cause. You prayed, fasted, marched, protested and even cried.

“You sacrificed your time, resources and endeavour for this just cause. On this matter, the people of Imo state collectively rose to demand for justice and fairness. Imo people rose up in defence of their right to elect leaders of their choice.

“Our people resoundingly rejected oppression and power grab, defied imposition, injustice and tyranny. I salute Imo people for this display of courage in the face of oppressive state power.

“I will forever be in the debt of Nigerians of all walks of life, across ethnic, religious and political divides, senior citizens, journalists, civil societies, ordinary men and women of good conscience, who added their voice to condemn the injustice done in our case.

“These are people unknown to me personally, but who could not bear the illogic of turning number four to number one on the basis of a fraudulently procured result and appealed to the Supreme Court to save itself and our judiciary.



“Whatever may be the personal injury I suffer as a result of the miscarriage of justice, my main concern in this whole tragic episode is not about me.

“It has always been about the implications this judgement could have for the future of our democracy and the right of the electorate to have their votes count.

“If institutions that are critical to the entrenchment of rule of law can thwart the wishes of the people in a cynical manner, where lies the future of our democracy? That was why I sought a review of the Supreme Court judgement.

“Even though justice was not served at the end, the well-articulated dissenting judgement delivered by His Lordship, Justice Centus Nweze, has vindicated our stand. I am sure that history and posterity will be kind to him.

“To those who are rejoicing about their successful political fraud at the expense of Imo people, as well as their collaborators, let me leave them with the immortal words of the late journalist, Dele Giwa.

“No evil deed will go unpunished; any evil done by man to man will be redressed; if not now then certainly later; if not by man, then by God, for the victory of evil over good is temporary.

“We believe that God will render the ultimate judgment. He has been with us through this peaceful struggle. And our future is in His hands.