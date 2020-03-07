Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has taken to Instagram to celebrate his legendary actor father, Pete Edochie who happened to clock 73 on Saturday.

Yul who posted a picture of Pete with his family stated, “Happy 73rd birthday to you Dad, The Legend, Chief Pete Edochie. Ebubedike Igbo niine. The Lion of Africa. May God continue to keep you for us.Many more happy yrs to come. Love you Dad!”

Daily Times reports that, Pete Edochie is a Nigerian actor who began his career in a broadcasting corporation at age 20 before moving into the movie industry.

However, Edochie came to limelight in the 1980s after playing a lead role, Okonkwo in a screen adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart.