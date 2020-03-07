Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has earned his first international call-up from Uganda.

He is in national coach Johnny McKinstry’s squad for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan later this month.

Ikpeazu, 25, was born in England but qualifies for Uganda through his mother. He is also eligible for Nigeria through his father but McKinstry, a Northern Irishman, has moved to cap him.

Uganda face South Sudan at home in Kampala on Saturday, March 28, and then travel to the Omdurman-El Hilal Stadium in Kahrtoum for the return match three days later.

They are currently top of Group B in the qualifiers, with the finals scheduled to take place in Cameroon in 2021.

Ikpeazu earned his international recognition despite being out of favour at Hearts. He was not included in the 18-man matchday squad for any of the club’s last two matches against Rangers and Hibs.