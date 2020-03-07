The National Under 12 and 15 Handball Championship ended on Friday with Sokoto Rima teams winning four trophies at the end of the competition.

The competition which started on Feb. 28, had 25 teams from seven States and five academics that included under 12 boys and girls teams and under 15 boys and girls teams respectively.

Rima team won the first trophy in under 15 boys and under 12 girls, while Lagos State teams won the under 15 girls and under 12 boys respectively.

The second and third positions for under 15 boys went to Adamawa and Lagos teams respectively while under 15 girls second and third positions went to Sokoto and Abia teams respectively.

The second and third positions for under 12 boys was won by Sokoto and Kebbi teams respectively, while the second and third positions for under 12 girls were won by Imo and Plateau teams respectively.

In his address, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokotto, said he was happy with the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) for hosting the Championship in the State.

Tambuwal said the 2021, 2022 and 2023 National Under 12 and 15 Handball Competion would still be hosted in the State.

He said that the State Government would continue to give priority to youth development, especially in education, sports and empowerment activities.

The governor said that the State would give scholarship to children from the state who won the first and second trophy and N200,000 to the best goalkeeper from Adamawa team.

Earlier, the HFN President, Mr Samuel Ocheho, commended the governor and people of the state for ensuring the success of the tournament.

Ocheho said that the participants were committed and dedicated throughout the competition.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Aminu Bodinga, said youths should engage in sporting activities since it has become a mean of employment globally.

He said the officials and players showed the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the competition.

(NAN)