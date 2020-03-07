A prime suspect linked with the murder of a Reverend father, Cyriacus Onunkwo, in Omuma Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, has been arrested by the Police.

Reverend Okonkwo, who was kidnapped in September 2017, while planning the burial of his father, was killed by gunmen.

Reports said his body found a day later at Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

The police in a statement on Saturday said the special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Charles Nnanna who has been at large over the murder of the Reverend father.

READ ALSO: Catholic Priest kidnapped, murdered in Imo



It added that the suspect is the last of the four-man gang who committed the alleged crime.

According to the statement by the command, an investigation revealed that the suspect fled to Indonesia immediately after the crime, and based on credible intelligence, he was arrested during his traditional wedding ceremony a few days ago In Imo state

The command said that Nnanna has confessed to the crime as well as his role in the operation and he will be prosecuted accordingly.