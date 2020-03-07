The Peoples Democratic Party, Plateau State chapter, has warned Governor Simon Lalong against acts that can jeopardise the peace in the state.

The PDP chairman in the state, Mr Yakuku Chocho, gave the warning on Friday during a news conference in Jos, the state capital.

He accused Lalong of desperately trying to confiscate people’s land for Ruga policy using the state House of Assembly.

Chocho noted that the Land Use Act of 1978 enshrined in the 1999 Constitution only vested all urban lands within the state in the governor while non-urban lands were vested in the local governments of their location.

He wondered why the governor would seek powers to appropriate lands in the state by introducing a bill to that effect in the state assembly.

A bill for a law to make provision for the administration of lands in Plateau State and for other matters connected to 2019 is currently before the state assembly.

It was learnt that the bill, sponsored by an All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing Pankshin North Constituency, Mr Dasun Peter, passed second reading on March 3 and expected to pass the third reading on March 25 when the state lawmakers reconvene.

Part of the bill, states, “Pursuant to the provision of the Land Use Act, the governor shall in respect of land in the state, whether or not the land is located in an urban area, has powers to grant statutory rights of occupancy to any person for all purposes.”

The PDP chairman added, “It is unfortunate that until this moment, our governor has continued to exhibit a deep sense of ill-will towards the people of Plateau State in favour of his paymasters.

“This bill first contradicts the Land Use Act of 1978 which vested land administration between the governor and local authorities.

“The bill, if passed, without expunging that part that contradicts the Land Use Act and allows the governor total control over the entire land of the state, Plateau people will be deprived of their land which is part of their heritage.

“Therefore, we see this as an attempt by Lalong to cede some portions of individuals and communities’ lands belonging to Plateau people for his ruga agenda.”

“The people of Plateau have since rejected the ruga policy because it is anti-people and here we are, a fresh attempt is being made to force it on them through the backdoor.”