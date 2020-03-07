The toll of being in the opposition is biting hard on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as 64 workers at its national office in Abuja have been relieved of their appointments.

Categories of affected staff are four directors, two deputy directors, six assistant directors, 17 supervisors, 14 intermediate staff and 19 junior staff.

An internal memo dated March 5, 2020 containing the list of the affected staff was signed by the PDP Deputy National Secretary, Mr. Agbo Emmanuel and was pasted at the notice boards on March 6.

The memo titled: Disengagement of staff, was addressed to all the staff from the PDP National Working Committee.

It reads: “The NEC members on staff rationalisation in the National Executive Committee meeting of February 22, was mandated to implement the committee’s recommendation of downsizing 50 per cent of the staff strength.

“Affected staff must first show evidence of disengagement signed to, by the National Secretary’s officer before payment.

“All staff have the option of resignation, and such a letter should only be addressed to the National Secretary.

“All affected staff must be cleared and issued clearance certificate indicating that they are not financially or materially indebted to the party. Consequently upon above, all affected staff must hand over all party documents, materials, office keys and their identify cards to enable clearance.

“Management wishes the affected staff best of luck in their future endeavour.”