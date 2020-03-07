Gunmen have abducted five female students from a private boarding school in Mariga Local government Area of Niger state.

Also kidnapped were a teacher and two local security guards on duty.

The affected students were taken from the Tular Academy at Moruba in state where one of them already escaped.

The State Police Command said the attack took place late on Sunday, but for lack of communication, it only got the information late on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner, Adamu Usman, has led a combined team of police and Military personnel to Tular Academy school Moruba, in Mariga local Government.

According to CP Usman, the bandits had taken advantage of poor communication network service to attack the school.

Only reporters from the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria were however on the team.

He said the command has deployed additional security measures against further attacks.

“We have since deployed Special Technical Squad and Armed Anti-Kidnapping Squad to identify areas with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt,” he said.

The police boss also expressed displeasure over the porous state of the fence at the school and its location which to him are contributory factors to the attack.

He however solicited the cooperation of the public in volunteering useful information to the police to enhance their investigation and prompt response at all times.