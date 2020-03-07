The Ibadan Zonal Office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 42 suspects for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Mr. Tony Orilade, EFCC Acting Spokesperson said this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

Orilade said that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Ilaro, following actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged illegal activities.

He said that items recovered from them included eight exotic cars, mobile phones and laptops.

Orilade said that the suspects were aged between 18 and 33 adding they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

