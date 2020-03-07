Directors in the 21 local government areas of Kogi State on Friday took over the running of their councils.

This followed the dissolution of the administrative teams of the councils by the state government on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Kogi State Local Government Service Commission, Prof Shuaibu Ibrahim, while addressing the directors, urged them to serve the people with sincerity.

Ibrahim, who bemoaned absenteeism and truancy by the local government workers, said the commission would henceforth sanction offenders.

He said, “In a situation where workers collect salaries without working would not be condoned. Any worker found wanting would be dealt with under the civil service rules.”

The Permanent Secretary of the commission, Alhaji Musa Omoyi, urged workers to be guided by the civil service and public finance laws in the discharge of their duties.

The Chairperson of Directors Local Government’s Forum, Hajiya Fatima Abubakar, promised that they would not let the commission down.