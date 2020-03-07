Moved by the alleged killing of six persons by suspected Fulani herdsmen, leaders of Of Abavo and Umunede communities in Delta State have issued two – week ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to quit their areas or face the wrath of their anger.

It was gathered that suspected Fulani herdsmen allegedly murdered six persons altogether in Umunede and Abavo communities in their farmlands in recent times after their cattle were said to have destroyed crops in their Farmlands, a situation the victims allegedly challenged the suspected herdsmen to a fight and their eventual killings.

Investigations revealed that Umunede, Abavo, Obi- Ima, Issele Azagba communities, and some parts of Urhobo and Isoko communities have been under siege of complaints by the people of the areas over the level of havoc being wreaked by the rampaging suspected Fulani herdsmen and unidentified gunmen.

But the Obi of Umunede Community, HRM, Ezeagwu Ezenwali 1, who spoke to journalists on Friday in the area, confirmed that on the expiration of the two weeks, the Fulani herdsmen refused to quit, they shall implement their authorities to ensure they leave, and condemned in strong terms the nefarious activities of the herdsmen, adding that they have inflicted pains on his people who were disposed to peaceful co-existence.

He said: “This decision was reached during a closed door meeting, the welfare of our people remain top most priority, we cannot fold our hands and allow our people killed all the times by suspected herdsmen in our various communities. This is unfair and unacceptable in our communities”.

Also speaking, Richard Mokwunye, a native of Abavo community, while narrating his ordeals, said that on getting to his farm, he met it in shambles and his yarns, others were eaten up by the herdsmen’s cattle, adding “they destroyed all I laboured for in a year, and I cannot sleep well again”.

On his part, the Chairman of the Vigilante group in the area, James Akumazi, said that they were able to apprehend two of the herdsmen that were handed over to the Police for prosecution, adding that the decision by the elders of various communities in Ika land for them to quit, was a welcome development that will ensure peaceful co-existence and allay fear of the unknown in the areas, especially in their farmlands.

Recall that last Wednesday in Issele Azagba community, suspected Fulani herdsmen allegedly kidnapped five persons as two out of the victims were murdered in cold blood after their attempt to escape in their net.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed this incident, adding that the Police have deployed many personnel to the community.

But the President General of the community, Chief Uche Illoh, while speaking to journalists in the area, expressed sadness on the persistent attacks on the community and however appealed to the state government and the Police to find a lasting solution to the problem.

In less than four months, the dare-devil hoodlums abducted one Deborah William, a 13- year- old Secondary School girl and one Sebastian Kadiri in that incident, but Sebastian was unlucky as he was later discovered to have been killed while Deborah was rescued after alleged payment of ransom as the community hitherto battles for peace and freedom with some of its residents currently taking refugee elsewhere for fear of the unknown and not being killed.

Though the Police Commissioner in the state, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwah, had assured the safety of the people, but the situation seems to have gone beyond mere assurances as the people can no longer go to their farmlands, especially their wives who may be raped when caught in the web of the unexpected by these rampaging kidnappers and suspected Fulani herdsmen.