The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that access to medical oxygen could be the difference between life and death for some patients during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic in the world.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO during a media update on COVID-19 on Friday, said there was already a shortage in many countries, which could be exacerbated by the epidemic.

Ghebreyesus said that WHO had developed a list of more than 20 essential medical devices that countries needed to manage patients, including ventilators and oxygen supply systems.

He said that WHO had an existing working group with the Gates Foundation, Clinton Health Access Initiative and PATH, adding that it was building on that partnership to increase access to oxygen.

“We encourage every country to review WHO’s disease commodity package for COVID-19 to ensure it has the supplies it needs, including protective equipment and medical devices.

“All of these require the involvement of the private sector to ensure countries can access life-saving products.

“You have heard me talk about the market failure for personal protective equipment. You have heard me talk about the need for a whole-of-government approach.

“You’ve heard me talk about what individuals can do to protect themselves and others.

“We look forward to businesses stepping up to play their part. We need you,” he said.

Ghebreyesus noted that WHO was working with the World Economic Forum to engage companies around the world, saying he spoke to more than 200 CEOs about how they could protect their staff and customers.

According to him, discussion with the CEOs also centres on how to ensure business continuity and contribute to the response of COVID-19.

He disclosed that WHO had been monitoring the potential risk of a disruption to medicines supplies as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

“China, as you know, is a major producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and the intermediate products that are used to produce medicines in other countries.

“WHO has focused on the most essential medicines that are critical for primary health care and emergencies, including antibiotics, pain killers, and treatments for diabetes, hypertension, HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

“WHO is working closely with industry associations, regulators and other partners to monitor this risk, and so far we have not identified any imminent specific shortages,” he said.

Ghebreyesus said that many manufacturers either had alternative sources of ingredients, or had stocks to draw on.

He disclosed that manufacturing had now resumed in most places in China, however, saying that some challenges remained.

Ghebreyesus stressed that everyone has a role to play, saying facts not fear; reason not rumours; and solidarity instead of stigma was required to overcome the epidemic.

According to him, in the past 24 hours, 2736 cases of COVID-19 were reported from 47 countries and territories.

“There is now a total of 98,023 reported cases of COVID-19 globally, and 3380 deaths. We are now on the verge of reaching 100,000 confirmed cases.

“As cases increase, we are continuing to recommend that all countries make containment their highest priority,” he said.

Ghebreyesus added that slowing down the epidemic saved lives, gave time for preparedness, research and development.