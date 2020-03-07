With new tolls and key developments, here is the latest in the coronavirus crisis.

– More than 100,000 infected –

Across the world, 3,456 people have died from the virus. There have been 100,842 infections in 92 countries and territories.

The main countries affected after mainland China are South Korea (6,284 cases, of which 196 new and 42 deaths), Iran, (4,747 cases, of which 1,234 new, 124 deaths), Italy (4,636 cases, 778 new, and 197 deaths), and France (577 cases, of which 200 new, and nine deaths).

Bhutan, the occupied West Bank, Peru, Serbia, Slovakia, Togo and the Vatican have announced their first cases.

Out of 80,552 diagnosed cases in mainland China 3,042 people have died. Another 143 cases and 30 new deaths were announced there between Thursday 1700 GMT and Friday 1700 GMT.

– Quarantine concerns –

The United Nations says lockdowns, quarantines and other such measures “should always be carried out in strict accordance with human rights standards”.

In the Chinese city of Wuhan inhabitants harangue a top official from their windows, protesting failure to deliver foodstuffs.

Seoul threatens to retaliate over what it calls Tokyo’s “irrational” plan to quarantine arrivals from South Korea and China.

Bethlehem forbids people from entering or leaving the city.

– Markets tumble again –

The Paris bourse plunges 4.14 percent, its worst fall since Brexit. London loses 3.62 percent. Wall Street also falls heavily on opening. Gold prices climb to their highest level for seven years.

A barrel of Brent crude falls under the symbolic $50, for the first time since 2017.

S&P Global Ratings agency says the coronavirus could cost economies in the Asia-Pacific area $211 billion in 2020.

Lufthansa says it will slash capacity. The World Tourism Organization says the number of international tourist arrivals is expected to drop by up to three percent this year due to the epidemic.

– Called off –

Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala are called off, for the first time since 2003.

The Milan-San Remo cycling race and the alpine skiing World Cup finals, scheduled for Cortina d’Ampezzo between March 16-22, have been cancelled in Italy. The Paris marathon is postponed until October.

Next week’s session of the European parliament will be moved from Strasbourg to Brussels.

Bollywood’s “Oscars”, Indian cinema’s biggest awards ceremony due to start on March 27 and last three days, is called off.

– Not-so-leisurely cruises –

Egypt detects 12 cases of the virus among workers aboard a Nile cruise liner heading from Aswan to Luxor.

Health authorities conduct tests aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship stranded off the coast of San Francisco to determine if any of the nearly 3,500 guests and crew have contracted the virus.