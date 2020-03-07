Management of Facebook, has closed down its offices in London after a visiting employee from Singapore was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The employee who is based in Singapore visited Facebook’s London offices between February 24-26 and was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

Facebook said offices will until Monday reopoen. While other employees have been told to work from home through the weekend, the firm also advised anyone who came into contact with the affected employee to self-isolate and monitor themselves for any symptoms of the novel coronavirus.