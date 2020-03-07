Togo, one of the West African countries has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.

The patient is a 42-year old female resident of the capital Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March.

She is being treated in isolation and her condition is stable, the government said in a statement.

Togo has now joined the growing list of African countries with coronavirus cases and they include Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia and Algeria.