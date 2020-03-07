President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he was replacing his acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, with Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, a shake-up in the top echelons of the West Wing just as the President confronts a growing public health crisis and girds for reelection.

Meadows, who had previously announced he was leaving Congress, will become Trump’s fourth chief of staff in a little more than three years in office. In a tweet, Trump did not denote him “acting,” a designation Mulvaney never graduated from in the turbulent 14 months he spent in the job.

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump tweeted Friday just after arriving at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida