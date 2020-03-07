Wives of police officers fighting Boko Haram in the North-East have told the Federal Government to immediately redeploy their husbands from the battling round.

The women, who marched through some streets in Jos dressed in black attire, protested against the killing of their husbands by the insurgents without anything being done by the government.

One of the protesters, who gave her name as Mrs Gabriel, said, “Our hearts are troubled. Every day, we are being turned into widows due to the fight against Boko Haram in the North-East, because our husbands who are deployed in the region are daily being killed by the terrorists without anything being done.

“The situation is unbearable to us.”

Another protester, Mrs Ilya, said, “Why are our husbands not being redeployed according to the terms of their engagement? Some of them have overstayed in their places of assignment, yet they just abandon them to their fate, making them easy preys to the terrorists who have sophisticated weapons.

“Many of them have been killed with the information kept secret from their families, while those who managed to be alive are not allowed to visit their families for many years.

“The Federal Government should have pity on us and save our husbands from avoidable death.

“That is why we are calling on the government to redeploy them before we all become widows.”

Spokesman for the State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, when contacted said the command was aware of the protest.

Ogaba added that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, was making plans to summon the women for a stakeholders’ meeting with a view to finding out what the problems were and how they could be amicably resolved.