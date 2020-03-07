The Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST), Makurdi, on Saturday matriculated 683 students into its 21 programmes for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Speaking at the ceremony in Makurdi, the School’s Rector and Commandant, Brig. Gen. Aminu Abdu said the institution has been ungraded to polytechnic.

He said the school was running a total of 21 programmes, adding that all students were well trained in different skills to be job providers and self-reliant.

The Rector further disclosed that NACEST is a college under the Nigerian Army School of Education (NASE), with its headquarters in Sobi Barracks Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abdu said that the school which was initially Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies (NAITES), a monotechnic, has been upgraded to Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST), a polytechnic.

“The transformation from NAITES to NACEST will enhance the pursuit of academic excellence in teaching, research, and service to the society,” he said.

According to him, the vision of the institution is to become a centre of excellence through the provision of quality education that will engender the production of entrepreneurial graduates capable of impacting positively on the environment and the society at large.

He warned all matriculating students that the school had zero tolerance for anti-social lifestyles such cultism, hooliganism, corruption, examination malpractice amongst others.

“You should bear in mind that the oath you are taking today is to be of good conduct and obedient to the Rector and all constituted authorities in the school.

“Any breach of the oath taken today will definitely attract appropriate sanctions,” Abdu added.

The Rector, therefore, pledged that despite the paucity of funds, the school would continue to improve on its service delivery to both staff and students.

Brig. Gen. Abdu urged the students to always take security issues seriously and report same to all the appropriate authorities within the school.

In his address, Gov Samuel Ortom called for cordial relationship between the school and the State Government.

Ortom, who was represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr. Dondo Ahile urged the school to find solutions to environmental challenges facing humanity.

NAN reports that high point of the event was the administering of oath to the matriculating students by the school Registrar in company of the Legal Adviser.