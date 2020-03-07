The Nigerian Air Force says its air strike has destroyed Boko Haram’s camp at Alafa ‘C’ in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the action followed sustained onslaught by the Operation Decisive Edge of the Force against the terrorists.

According to him, the attack was carried out based on “confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which established that several compounds in the settlement were being used by the terrorists to house and train their fighters.”

“The bomb strikes and rocket salvos from the ATF’s fighter jets hit the designated compounds, obliterating most of the structures and neutralizing some of the BHT occupants,” Daramola said.

The NAF spokesman explained that the Force “operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign against the terrorists’ hideouts to shape the battle space for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.” (ChannelsTv)

See photos below: