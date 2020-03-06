Air Force One is wheels down in Georgia, where President Trump is expected to visit the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The President is expected to get a 4 p.m. ET briefing on efforts to contain coronavirus as well as a tour of the headquarters.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed the visit this morning — just hours after officials said it had been canceled. Earlier, a White House official said that the visit was scrapped because Trump did not want to be a distraction at the agency.

“The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today,” a White House official said. “The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency.”