

The Bayelsa state Police Command has arrested a policeman, Inspector Tuddy Warebayigha, who allegedly shot his wife, Charity, over a marital misunderstanding.

Police spokesman in the state, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Yenagoa, said the suspect has been arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Police

Tuddy, who was said to have had a misunderstanding with the wife, trailed her to the farm at Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area and shot her.

“On February 24, at about 1350 hours, Inspector Tuddy Warebayigha, serving at Kaima Police Division, Bayelsa state shot his wife, Mrs. Charity Tuddy on her way to the farm at Sampou, Kolokuma/ Opukuma Local Government Area, overa marital misunderstanding.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

“The suspect was arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation,’’ Butswat said.

According to him, if the suspect is found culpable, the policeman will be dismissed and charged to court for murder.