Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Ondo East Local Government area have endorsed a former Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Banji Okunomo, as the preferred candidate ahead of the governorship primaries scheduled for May.

The leaders gave the endorsement in Bolorunduro town, headquarters of Ondo East council area during the tour of the 18 local government areas of the state by Okunomo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tour by the former PDP spokesman was aimed at receiving the blessings and support of leaders for his governorship aspiration.

The endorsement by the party leaders was contained in a statement issued by Okunomo’s Personal Assistant on Media, Mr Wande Mutiu, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Okitipupa.

The statement quoted the leaders as describing Okunomo as the best among all the aspirants who had shown interest in the contest and sought the support and blessings of party leaders.

The PDP leaders, led by Charles Adeduro from Ondo East, said that they did not bar other governorship aspirants from visiting them but that Okunomo had been adopted as the flag bearer of the party from the zone.

“Okunomo is a young, energetic, entrepreneurial and viable aspirant whom we believe can help change the face of governance in this state.

“We, the PDP leaders in Ondo East, in a unanimous decision, hereby endorse Okunomo as the preferred aspirant whom we will support to fly the flag of our great party in the forthcoming governorship election,” the statement said.

Okunomo expressed appreciation to the party leaders for counting him worthy of their support and endorsement, saying that he would not disappoint himself and the party leaders, if he finally emerged as the party’s flag bearer.

He also promised to implement people-oriented programmes, reduce tuition fees for students and make life more meaningful for the people of the state, among others, if he finally became the governor.

Among the leaders who endorsed Okunomo were Chief Segun Adegoke, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees in the state, Chief Wole Akinjo, a former Commissioner for Employment and Hon. Olu Falekulo, a former Ondo East Council Chairman.

Others included Chief Wole Akinduose, the PDP Chairman in Ondo East council area and Mrs Victoria Akintunde, Ondo East LGA Women Leader, among other PDP bigwigs.

Recalls that Okunomo had, in January, also been endorsed by PDP leaders from the southern district of the state.

This had propelled the aspirant to tour other council areas and districts to seek for for consultation and support for his gubernatorial ambition.