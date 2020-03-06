As part of efforts, in ensuring value for money in government financial activities for the benefit of the Nigerian people, the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (OAuGF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD)

This is coming barely a day after the Office signed a similar partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine said the partnership would strengthen the fight against corruption, as well as promote transparency and accountability in public financial management.

“Corruption is indeed a canker-worm that has hampered development efforts of the government and collaboration other Anti-Corruption Agencies (ACAs) and worthy development partners like the Centre for Democracy and Development will yield positive results and promote good governance,” Ayine stated.

On her part, the Director of CDD, Idayat Hassan, while commending the OAuGF for its collaboration with other ACAs said the support to the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation will strengthen existing systems and develop new frameworks to block leakages in government spending.

Her words: “The CDD will support in OAuGF in specialized training, infrastructure support for purchase of forensic tool kits, engagement of technical experts to the OAuGF on forensics for management of forensic laboratory in the Office, capacity building for auditors on ICT, Forensics and training, etc.”

“We also use this medium to encourage this current administration to address some of the challenges in the fight against corruption by fast-tracking the processes of getting the Audit Bill passed into law in line with international global practice,” Hassan added.

The CDD in July 2019 launched its current project “Nigeria Anti-Corruption Agencies Support Initiative” which seeks to contribute to increasing efficiency and effectiveness of ACAs for the fight against corruption and the OAuGF is one among over 26 agencies to drive this project.