Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that Nigerians prefer to pay for accurate bills for power consumed instead of powering their generators.

Gov. Abiodun made these remarks at the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) strategy management retreat with the theme: “Driving efficiency through improved performance” held at Park Inn, Abeokuta.

He urged the power distribution company to improve its services to the people, saying that Nigerians will only pay for services rendered.

“Nigerians are willing to pay for services rendered. If a service is rendered, Nigerians would pay. What Nigerians would not pay for is service not rendered,” the governor argued.

Gov. Abiodun disclosed that the present administration in the state will do all in its power to ensure that the distribution company succeeds, adding that uninterrupted supply and distribution of electricity is key to the state.

The governor also added that his administration has decided to set -up the Ogun state Energy and Electricity Board, to conduct a power audit, which he said would help his administration understand what the needs of the state are and how she can efficiently and effectively meet those needs.

“The uninterrupted supply and distribution of electricity is key to us. So Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company is key to this state. What we did was to appoint Lolu Adubifa, who has vast experience in the electricity industry. He was at a time, the country manager of General Electric.

“The charge we gave him and his board was to conduct an electricity audit which has not been done in our state before. We charged him to do that. We would understand what our needs are across the state and how we can efficiently and effectively meet the needs,” he added.

He added that it is the belief of his administration that the retreat would afford the distribution company to come up with improved and practical recommendations that would make the IBEDC more efficient in the energy sector.

Chairman, IBEDC, Dr. Akintunde Ayeni, noted that the purpose of the retreat was to foster partnership between the distribution company and the state government in the area of the security of lives of staff of the company and the efficiency in service delivery.

Ayeni added that the retreat would also aid the company to look at ways to improve its revenue generation so as to be able to deliver more quality service to the people of the state.