Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe state has that the north east region was going through a hard time because of the Boko Haram insurgency, but expressed the belief that the region will bounce back.

Speaking during a gala night to mark the end of the meeting of governors from the north -east, Gov. Buni said that “we are optimistic that there will soon be enduring peace in the region due to the remarkable progress being made in the fight against insurgency.

“For the first time, governors in the north -east came together to take a common position and confront the challenges of the region as leaders.

“We discussed other regional challenges bordering on the economy and infrastructure. We will overcome all the challenges facing the region which makes it the most backward in the country In Sha Allah,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state said that the region has suffered a lot and has become the most under-developed in Nigeria.

“The outcome of our meeting, will really kick-start the process of taking back our lost glory. We extend our appreciation to Mr President and all those that have contributed in order to make the north -east to stand on its feet,” he said