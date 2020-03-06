Ace Nigerian rapper and song writer, MI Abaga has left popular record label, Chocolate City after 13 years and announced the creation of his own label, Incredible Music.

According to reports the artiste disclosed this in a video post on his Instagram page on Friday.

READ ALSO: DJcuppy announces the name of debut EP



“Good bye is the hardest thing to do, its been an incredible journey and change one thing is constant…,” he said.

The rapper further said that he had released his 10th studio project, “Judah The EP” as his first project under Incredible Music.

NAN recalls that MI Abaga joined Chocolate City in 2007 and in 2015, he assumed the role of its Chief Executive Officer, till he stepped down in 2019.

Under the Chocolate City label, he released nine projects, which include five albums, three mix tapes and one playlist.

His acclaimed debut studio album “Talk About It” was released in December 2008 and the LP was followed by “MI2: The Movie” in 2010.

He, thereafter, released “The Chairman”as his third studio album, and then the playlist “Rendezvous” and his fourth studio album “A Study On Self Worth:Yxng Dxnzl” in 2018.

While in Chocolate City, MI Abaga won numerous awards and became the most sought-after African rapper at different points and became acclaimed as “Nigeria’s greatest rapper ever.”

He won Best Hip Hop and Best New Act at the 2009 MTV Africa Music Awards and was nominated in the Best International Act category at the BET Awards 2010.