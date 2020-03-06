Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant has signed a one-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2021.

“I love being here and clearly somebody likes me being here also, so it’s good to have it sorted. I’m just looking forward to being part of next year and part of watching the football club grow and move forward, which for me, has been happening clearly over the last 18 months anyway. But seeing those seeds that have been planted and getting the chance to hopefully see the fruits of that next year will be nice,” he said after putting pen to paper.

Grant, who provides backup to David De Gea and Sergio Romero, has made only two appearances for the Red Devils.

“Obviously, I’m very much used to it now because I’m at the tail-end of my career and it’s kind of normal to be in those situations [having a contract run down]. It happens in every footballer’s life, it’s part of it, coming to the end of contracts and time at a football club and not knowing where you find yourself.”

“So, sometimes, the instability can be unsettling. Fortunately for me, it’s another year sorted and it gives me the opportunity to plan ahead and get cracking.

“Of course, I’m not after any sympathy, I don’t think anyone else does, but it does throw up challenges when you’ve got family and living situations to sort out, so I’m delighted to be able to really focus on my work.”

