Manchester United reached their sixth successive FA Cup quarter-final with a 3-0 victory against Derby County on Thursday night after Odion Ighalo scored his first two goals for the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 2-0 ahead at half-time after defender Luke Shaw bounced in a volley after 33 minutes before Ighalo netted his first goal wearing a United red shirt since joining from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January.

Ighalo doubled his personal tally on 70 minutes as he cleaned up a rebound from his own shot to score his first two-goal brace since 2015.

The 12-time FA Cup winners will play Norwich City in the last eight after the Premier League’s bottom club knocked out Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s dramatic 3-2 penalty shoot-out win. (dpa)