A Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Ahmad Abdullahi, to nine months in prison for impersonating a police officer.

Abdullahi was also convicted for extorting money from tricycle riders.

The Judge, Dahiru Bamalli, gave the ruling after the convict pleaded guilty to the offences bordering on impersonation and cheating.

The judge, however, sentenced Abdullahi with no option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sambo Maigari, said that they arrested the convict at Barkin Ruwa area of Kaduna on March 5 around 6.00 p.m.

“He was caught collecting N600 from a tricycle rider,’’ he said.