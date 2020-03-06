The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has described the appointment of Justice Dongban Mensem as Acting President of the Court of Appeal by President Muhammadu Buhari as well deserved.



Ayuba in a congratulatory message by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, described Mensem’s experience in the judicial arm of government as an asset.

He urged her to exhibit high sense of patriotism in discharge of her duty as the Acting President of the Federal Court of Appeal, Federal Republic of Nigeria without fear or favour.



He prayed God to grand her success and memorable tenure in office that would accomplish judicial growth, unity and prosperity of the nation.