Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that he is not aware of the removal of the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Security Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside as widely announced on social media platforms yesterday.

While speaking in an interview organised on AIT Kakaaki programme in Abuja, Amaechi said that the President has the right to extend the appointment of the director general or replace him after his tenure expired, explaining that the minister only has recommendation authority.

He said that if the removal was a sack, the President would officially direct him to inform the director general concerned, but as at yesterday, he was not directed in that regards or informed about the removal officially.

“I am not aware as at yesterday, when I spoke to the director general of NIMASA, he was still in the office. They had a board meeting yesterday and he was in the meeting as the director general of the organization. So, I am not aware if he had been removed from office or not.

“I spoke to him about 4.00pm yesterday, I should know as the minister of transportation.

“Government doesn’t take certain decisions; if he was to be sacked they would direct the minister to formally intimate the director general of the sack; the President has not directed me to intimate anybody of any sack, so l am not aware.

“Until his tenure expires, that is when we can approach the President to either reappoint him or replace him, The president has the appointment authority while the minister by law has the recommendation authority,” Amaechi stated.

Commenting on the allegation that the organization has not audited its account for six years, Amaechi said that the director general has not been the head of the agency for six years.

“He has only been the director general for four years and he cannot be punished for the offense of the previous director general’s and as I have said, the President has the right to appoint whoever he wants to appoint and also has the right if he wants to extend his tenure.

“I attend summons by National Assembly, I would be surprised if the director general does not honour summons because he was once a member of the House of Representatives. So, I can’t say if that contributed to the removal,” the minister added.

According to reports, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Bashir Jamoh as the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Jamoh’s appointment should take effect after the expiration of Dakuku Peterside’s tenure in office on March 10.