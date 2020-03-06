Odion Ighalo, Nigerian attacker has said that he care not what anyone says as he silenced those who think otherwise of his potential at Old Trafford.

Odion Ighalo on Thursday scored twice as Manchester United move into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Derby County at Pride Park.

Odion Ighalo speaking with BT Sport post-match said: “I am happy. I want to congratulate the team for a hard fought game,”

“As long as my team-mates believe in me, the boss believes in me and the fans believe in me, I just have to keep going. I don’t care what anyone says.”

Speaking to BBC he said “I am happy to be around this game team, great lads and great manager, I am happy and we are working hard,”

“We know we need to win the game to go through to do important things this season and end the season well. The start was not the best we can do but after 20-25 minutes we got into the game.

“I used my strength and I am happy the ball went in. For the second, they blocked it then there is nothing I can do apart from shoot.

“I had another shot but did not connect well but the most important thing is that we won. We want to keep the momentum going and make sure we do great this season.”