Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday applauded the major sponsors of the cricket sport in the state, saying their intervention had helped to revive the game.

Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, gave the commendation during the formal launching of the newly-constructed International Turf Wickets.

“Let me congratulate you for not allowing the game to die in the country and Edo in particular. Your effort is already yielding results.

“Our players are not just local players now, they are national and international players. I want to salute your courage.

“I want to encourage all of us that our little efforts in what we believe in are very critical.

“For the students of Edo Boys High School, they now have new training kits. They should take advantage of them.

“Before these ones came, they were already winning medals. So, we expect them to win more medals.

“That means with these new facilities, they will now be winning more medals and will be representing our state and our country and will be the best in the world,’’ he said.

The governor reminded them that the game transcended the winning of medals.

“Don’t forget that this game is not only about the medals won. It’s also about character in the field of play. That character is what you will enjoy when you leave school,’’ he said.

Uyi Akpata, the Vice-President of Nigeria Cricket Federation and a major sponsor of cricket in Edo, said he was excited about what has happened.

He added that it was the intention of the federation to create, with the facility, an international standard wicket.