Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami says the government will leverage on Information Communications Technology and Entrepreneurship to increase job creation for the youth.

The minister made the promise at the inauguration of members of the Advisory Board of the Abuja Team for Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Programme supported by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Like most of African nations, 60 per cent of the population is youth; but there are not enough regular jobs (in government or companies) for the population.

“Though we have a good base of small and medium entrepreneurship, we need to play in the new economies for they are the drivers of future job growth.

“While regular small and medium entrepreneurs may employ from five to 10 persons, a scaled-up entrepreneurship can make that number 50 or more,’’ he said.

The minister said that the Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Programme was not a short-term gimmick but that which actions emanating from it can begin to take root now.

Earlier, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General, National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), commended the minister for this great initiative and assured the minister that the agency would work closely to achieve the best.

Inuwa, who has been advocating for the adoption of digital technological skills in the educational sector, was made one of the co-champions of the initiative.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the purpose of the programme is to adopt the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s proven frameworks on accelerating innovation to create localised strategies for developing and sustaining enterprises.