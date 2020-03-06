The Federal College of Education (FCE), Yola says it has produced eight First Class graduates in indifferent of fields study.Prof. Abdul-Mumin Sa’ad, Provost of the College, made this known during the 6th Matriculation exercise for degree students of the institution on Friday in Yola.Sa’ad said the college recorded tremendous infrastructural development with the support of Federal Government’s interventions in recent time.He said:

“The performance of our undergraduate students is heart warming as we have graduated eight students with First Class Honours degrees among the 179 second set of degree graduates.

” This is the testimony of the quality of our programmes and available infrastructure that make teaching and learning conducive.

” The college remain grateful to the Federal Government Ecological Fund, Federal Ministry of Works and office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for infrastructural interventions in the college”.Sa’ad noted that the college has intensified effort towards introduction of additional degree programmes and encourage partnership with other international universities for exchange of academic programmes.

Also speaking, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, disclosed that 431 successful students were admitted for the 2019/2020 academic session.Shugaba, who was represented by Prof. Alhassan Alhassan, Director Affiliation Colleges of the university, said the students were admitted into various fields of study.

“We are today matriculating a total of 431 candidates admitted into 100 and 200 levels degree programmes in affiliation to the University of Maiduguri.“The admission was through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME) and Direct Entry ( DE) in various academic disciplines,” he said. The VC urged the students to be discipline and law abiding, adding that: “Be dedicated to your studies and restrain yourselves from all forms of vices such as cultism, drug abuse, examination and social misconduct”.