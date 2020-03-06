Tottenham Hotspur star and England international, Eric Dier climbed into the stands to confront a fan.

The incident occurred after Spurs’ penalty shootout defeat by Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round.

Defensive midfielder Dier scored his penalty but saw goalkeeper Tim Krul twice deny the host side to send Norwich through to the quarterfinals for the first time in 28 years.

Dier, who has won 40 caps for England, climbed over a number of rows of seats to confront the fan before being led away by stadium security staff.

Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona was famously fined and banned for nine months after launching a kung-fu kick at a Crystal Palace fan 25 years ago.