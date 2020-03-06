The Delta Commissioner for Youths and Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, has called on youths to use their talents constructively to promote values and unity in the country.

Egwuyenga said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Asaba that the youths were creative but a number of them had expectations from the society, friends and family.

According to him, some youths expect people to do for them, most things that they can do for themselves.

The commissioner who urged the youths to have self confidence, said however that some youths had proved their worth and been doing well in various sectors.

“There are also a sizable number of youths who are making meaningful impact in entertainment, arts and in all spheres of lives. I encourage them.

“That is why for us in government, we should be able to create a strong platform to mentor youths and older generation.

“A lot of people have plans to set up business; they have prospect, something that will be able to push them to actualise their dreams. They should be encouraged,’’ he said.