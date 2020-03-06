The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Dhikrullah Olakunle Hassan, has assured on the safety of intending pilgrims for the forthcoming Hajj, saying no efforts will be spared to prevent the virus infection.

Alhaji Hassan said this when the executive management of Folio Communications Limited, publishers of DAILY TIMES led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Aliu Akoshile, visited his office in Abuja on Thursday.

He noted that the commission is working with the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure that all pilgrims are effectively screened and monitored to prevent their contacting the viral disease.

Alhaji Hassan said: “As people of faith, our first concern is to pray to avert the contagious virus and other diseases”, adding that Islam also teaches intending pilgrims that “hajj is something we do when every coast is clear”.

‘’Even before the outbreak of coronavirus, we usually screen intending pilgrims to ensure they are fit to perform the rigorous rites of hajj”, he said, noting that the Commission has initiated an interface with the Saudi authorities to ensure safety of Nigerians.

He expressed optimism that the outbreak will be a thing of the past in a matter of weeks so that people will feel comfortable to travel.

Speaking on the planned review of hajj fares, Alhaji Hassan noted that the Commission is looking at ways to creatively make significant reduction on fees payable by intending pilgrims notwithstanding the difficulties involved.

‘’We will make an attempt this year. We know it doesn’t come easy but we will try our best”, he said, disclosing that some savings have been secured on accommodation.

He said the next area of focus is aviation/flight and that the Commission will discuss with its business partners to renegotiate and make savings for intending pilgrims.

He commended his predecessors in office, especially the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello and the immediate past Chairman, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, for their visionary leadership of the Commission.

Alhaji Hassan said he would build on the solid foundations already laid and align the operations of the commission towards realising the lofty change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While welcoming the MD/Editor-in-Chief, whom he described as a friend of over three decades, and his team, he noted that the media organisation is a critical stakeholder and partner in communicating the positive initiatives he is bringing on board.

In his remarks, Mr. Akoshile said the DAILY TIMES under his management has been transformed and already making remarkable impact especially across the social media platforms.

He recalled that NAHCON and DAILY TIMES have had an intersection of same leadership about 30 years ago when the doyen of journalism in Nigeria and former Chairman of Daily Times Nigeria Plc, Alhaji Babtunde Jose, was appointed to head the Hajj Commission.

He said Alhaji Jose left indelible legacies on both institutions, adding that the new management of DAILY TIMES is committed to reclaiming the historic glory of Nigeria’s media heritage by utilising its monumental archival material for massive digital engagement of the youth.

He disclosed that as the Daily Times media platform clocks 94 years of publishing, strategic steps are being taken to launch creative innovations that will change the face of media practice in Nigeria based on global best practices.

He thanked Alhaji Hassan for the warm reception at the Hajj House and urged him to sustain his enviable track-record of impeccable accomplishments.