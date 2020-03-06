Helicopter services giant, Calverton, has signed the factory acceptance deal for the manufacture of the AW139 Reality H Full-Flight simulator with Thales.

The agreement was sealed in Cergy, France, last week Thursday and first of its kind to be installed in Africa.

This is coming less than one year after the contract signature and before its departure to its ultra-modern Caverton Aviation Training Center in Nigeria.

The Thales Reality H Full Flight Simulator level ‘D’, which is one of the world’s most advanced commercial helicopter simulator, will be used to provide superior scenario-based flight and mission training to AW139 helicopter operators across the African continent as well as Caverton’s pilots and crew.

With this simulator, Caverton will deliver state-of-the-art training: including Initial Type Rating, Recurrent Training and Proficiency Checks for both Visual Flight Rules (VFR) and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), offshore and onshore missions as well as VIP operations to unprepared landing sites.

This simulator will enable pilots to become certified to fly the AW139 under various Civil aviation Authority approvals. It will be one of the most popular helicopter platforms in Nigeria and in the region to be fully immersed in a realistic virtual environment representing Nigerian operational locations and learn to handle a multitude of system failures and overcome very complex malfunctions should they arise in the real world.

Pilots can thus train safely in high-risk mission scenarios in a range of adverse weather conditions.

Caverton is a leading indigenous aviation and marine logistics player for the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The company aims to provide an accessible platform for advanced training and create opportunities for the sector in Africa. This move is a major step forward in Caverton’s strategy to diversify its portfolio of services to include flight simulation training services and thereby support safer helicopter logistics operations.

Managing Director Caverton Helicopters Ltd, Rotimi Makanjuola said, “This is an important milestone, not just for Caverton as an indigenous the company, but for Nigeria and the African continent. We pride ourselves in being pioneers in safety innovation and are committed to providing enhanced training opportunities for our pilots’ in-country as well as to third party operators across Africa. With this significant investment and with the support from Thales, a globally renowned company, we believe that the simulator will ultimately benefit our customers and increase accessibility to world-class flight simulation training services.”

Vice President of Training & Simulation business of Thales, Peter Hitchcock, said: “We are very proud to share a trusted relationship with Caverton and we are committed to helping the company improving flight safety across the region thanks to the first helicopter full flight simulator to be installed in Africa.”