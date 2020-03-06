A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a 22-year-old businessman, Gbolarinwa Olarenwaju, to one year imprisonment in a correctional centre for peddling 150g of Cannabis.

The convict was charged with drug trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He pleaded guilty before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo.

Following plea bu Olanrewaju, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed the facts of the case before the court, and tendered some documents.

They include: a written statement of the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form, and the remnant of the drug.

The court admitted the evidence and marked them as exhibits.

Aernan then urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on his plea as well as the evidence adduced by the prosecution.

The court, consequently, convicted the Olanrewaju and thereafter, he pleaded that the court should temper justice with mercy on him.

In its verdict afterwards, the court sentenced Olarenwaju to one year imprisonment to begin from date of his arrest.

In the charge, the prosecutor told the court that the convict was arrested on Nov. 26, 2019 under a bridge at the Oshodi area of Lagos state while trading in cannabis.

According to the prosecutor, cannabis is a banned narcotic similar to Heroin and other restricted hard drugs which are listed as being prohibited in the NDLEA schedule.

The prosecutor said that the offence of drug trafficking contravened the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.(NAN)