Professor Akin Abayomi Lagos State Commissioner for Health has said that three persons suspected to be having the Coronavirus are now quarantined in Lagos Coronavirus isolation centre.

Abayomi on his Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi last night said the results of the tests of the three persons are being awaited.

“We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China.

