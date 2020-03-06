Anambra government on Thursday in Awka assured that it would take advantage of the gains of the ongoing Nigerian Police Games to deepen sports development in the state.

The state governor, Willie Obiano, told newsmen the new sports infrastructure built for the Games would be made available for the use of athletes and sports enthusiasts.

“I am happy with the progress of the competition so far, and the state has benefited immensely from it in terms of economy and social life.’’

Gov. Obiano

He disclosed that the state would storm the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin with a contingent of 250 athletes who would compete in all the events.

