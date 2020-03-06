.Anticipates 21,000 pilots, 25, 000 new technicians

To meet market demands, Africa will need over 1,200 new passengers and freighter aircraft by 2038, there will be double the number of planes we currently see in the sky, the Airbus Global forecast has revealed.

This is coming as aircraft giant, Airbus Industree has pledged commitment to Africa’s burgeoning aircraft market, saying the continent has witnessed exponential growth and would continue to grow because of the enormous potentials in the region.

Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa & Middle East said, “The potential for aviation in Africa is immense and our focus remains on the full aerospace value-chain. Our aim is to provide best-in-class products and services, develop sustainable partnerships, foster innovation, nurture talent, enhance skills and promote entrepreneurship in Africa.”

He made the disclosure Wednesday as Airbus this week, joined experts and key decision-makers in the aviation industry at the on-going Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition.

The two-day summit is a major trade event for the aerospace and defence industries with speakers from African airlines, civil aviation authorities, business aviation and support industries.

He said the aviation industry finds itself in a complementary growth pattern with the African economy.

Just as industry expansion creates jobs, attracts investment and produces manufacturing opportunities across the continent, it is also set to be a major beneficiary of Africa’s accelerating and continued economic growth, forecasted by the African Development Bank to be at 3.9 per cent this year and 4.1 per cent in 2021.

On the back of such growth, Airbus’s own Global Market Forecast (GMF) predicts that the continent’s rapid urbanization, trade and tourism will contribute substantially to drive passenger traffic to and from Africa by 5.0 per cent yearly over the next 20 years.

From the airline perspective, African carriers are increasingly aware of the operational and economic benefits of acquiring new and modern aircraft.

In fact, today airlines on the continent operate some of the most efficient and technologically advanced aircraft such as the A350XWB, A330neo, A320neo and the A220.

Africa’s Airbus operators include customers such as Ethiopian Airlines, Rwandair, Air Senegal, South African Airways, Air Côte d’Ivoire, EgyptAir, Air Mauritius and more. In total, around 250 Airbus aircraft are flown by more than 30 African operators.