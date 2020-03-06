Two fake surgeons, Gado Ahmed and Salihu Suleiman on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin for allegedly performing an appendectomy on a woman without her consent.

The police charged Ahmed and Suleiman with criminal conspiracy and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Al-hassan Jubril, told the court that the defendants who are health workers in Gado Hospital, performed the surgery Glory Akadiri, her without her consent while unconscious.

Jubril alleged that the victim was rushed to the hospital from her place of work at Border Yanbua in Baruteen Local Government area of Kwara.

He said that the hospital later referred the victim to Obafemi Teaching Hospital were he discovered that her intestine had been infected due to the unprofessional surgery performed on her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 247 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.