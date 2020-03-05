Ikeja – A 20-year-old applicant, Damilola Fatumiro, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an Infinix hot 7 phone, valued at N35, 000.

Fatumiro, whose resident was unknown, was charged with breach of peace and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 25 at No. 18, Abiodun St., Mushin, Lagos.

Akadu said that Fatumiro entered the shop of Mrs Karimot Babalola and stole the phone.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, it was discovered that Fatumiro entered the complainant’s shop at the time the phone was stolen.

He said the offences contravened Sections 167 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term on conviction.

The Magistrate, Mr K.O. Ogundare, granted Fatumiro bail of N10, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned until March 19 for mention.



Also in Sango-Ota in Ogun state a 29-year-old man, Taofiq Rabiu, on Thursday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting two police officers in the course of discharging their duties.

Rabiu, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of assault, breach of peace and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Cpl. E.O. Adaraloye, said that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on Feb. 29 at about 9.00 a.m. at Idiroko road, Ogun.

Adaraloye said that the defendant and his accomplices conspired to assault Cpl Saheed Adegbite and Paul Omotoso in the course of discharging their duties.

She also said that Rabiu conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by hitting them with his fist.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 197, 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendant N20,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

The case was adjourned till March 12 for trial. (NAN)