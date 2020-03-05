Organisers of Mr and Miss Nigeria International Africa (MMIA), Brendance and Crusaders, says registration for the 2020 event has kicked off on Thursday.The 2020 MMIA, with the theme: ‘The Rebirth,’ would unveil the new Mr and Miss International Africa (MMIA).

Brendan Isikak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brendance and Crusader Limited, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, that registration for the contest would end on April 30.Nsikak said the event was targeted at total repacking and revamping of the brand in a concept, production and expansion formula to widen the scope of the contest.

“We are going to have the annual Mr and Miss Nigeria International (MMNI) which will mark the end of tenure of the present King and Queen and ushering in new winners

.“I need to also make it clear that this year’s MMNI will come in big and rebranding formula as we will be introducing and unveiling our first global MMIA.