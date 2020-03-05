The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of Prof. Adesegun Fatusi as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, Ondo State, with immediate effect.

Prof. Fatusi will replace the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Friday Okonofua, following the successful completion of his five-year tenure.

READ ALSO: MURIC hails Buhari over appointment of Jamoh as NIMASA DG



This is contained in a statement by Dr Woleola Ekundayo, the university’s Registrar and made available to newsmen by Mr Temitope Oluwatayo, the school’s Public Relations Officer on Thursday in Ondo.

The statement described Fatusi as a Professor of Community Medicine and Public Health and an accomplished scholar.

Prof. Fatusi graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 1987 with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree with Distinction in Community Health and the Lawrence Omole Award for the best graduating student in Community Health.

He won the Federal Government of Nigeria’s award as the best candidate in the Part I Examinations of the Faculty of Public Health, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria in 1992.

Fatusi graduated from the International Masters of Public Health programme of the Hebrew University, Hadassah, Israel in 1995 with summa cum laude honours and was the best graduating student.

He obtained the Fellowship of the West African College of Physicians in Community Health in April 1995.

Fatusi also had a PhD in Public Health from the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria.

“He was a former Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

“Prof. Fatusi also served as the Director of the Institute of Public Health and Head of the Department of Community Health in OAU.

“He was also the pioneer Director of OAU’s Population and

Reproductive Health Programme (PRHP) – a partnership between Bill & Melinda Gates Institute of Population & Reproductive Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, USA (JHSPH) and OAU.

“He previously worked as Technical Adviser with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria and before his appointment, he was with the Guttmacher Institute, New York as Director of International Research,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, Fatusi is well-published with about 100 peer-reviewed articles and authored over 50 technical publications.

The statement noted that Fatusi served as the national team leader for the development of Nigeria’s proposal for

funding from the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.